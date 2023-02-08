American Century Investment Management Updates Holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.16MM shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT). This represents 5.29% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.01MM shares and 5.88% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.80% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in DIRTT Environmental Solutions. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CA:DRT is 0.1250%, a decrease of 48.8669%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 40,318K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

22nw holds 15,894,165 shares representing 16.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mak Capital One holds 6,051,671 shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,573,824 shares, representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRT by 62.84% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,701,844 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,705,849 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRT by 56.79% over the last quarter.

Nierenberg Investment Management holds 4,014,368 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207,788 shares, representing an increase of 69.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRT by 33.70% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 3,909,691 shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.