American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB). This represents 13.51% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.09MM shares and 13.29% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.01% and an increase in total ownership of 0.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.27% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.27% from its latest reported closing price of $9.97.

The projected annual revenue for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is $1,341MM, an increase of 6.44%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.18.

Fund Sentiment

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. This is a decrease of 137 owner(s) or 46.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RRGB is 0.0673%, an increase of 44.7068%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.52% to 11,202K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,921,481 shares representing 12.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884,314 shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 8.04% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,533,309 shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,122,856 shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company.

Soviero Asset Management holds 1,080,000 shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rutabaga Capital Management holds 691,244 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615,894 shares, representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. It believes nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around its table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. It serves a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

