American Century Investment Management Increases Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.90MM shares of OneWater Marine Inc. Class A (ONEW). This represents 13.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.60MM shares and 11.92% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.53% and an increase in total ownership of 1.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.15% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for OneWater Marine Inc. is $43.35. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 47.15% from its latest reported closing price of $29.46.

The projected annual revenue for OneWater Marine Inc. is $1,972MM, an increase of 11.09%. The projected annual EPS is $9.51, an increase of 11.94%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneWater Marine Inc.. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ONEW is 0.1935%, a decrease of 5.5318%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 10,444K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,669,506 shares representing 11.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639,383 shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 0.18% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,385,000 shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365,000 shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 0.84% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 988,576 shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990,588 shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 11.01% over the last quarter.

General Equity Holdings holds 521,579 shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 516,579 shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 15.40% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 504,604 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Onewater Marine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 69 stores throughout 10 different states, seven of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

