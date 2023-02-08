American Century Investment Management Increases Position in MarineMax (HZO)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of MarineMax Inc (HZO). This represents 10.71% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 6, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 10.02% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.75% and an increase in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.12% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for MarineMax is $43.73. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 40.12% from its latest reported closing price of $31.21.

The projected annual revenue for MarineMax is $2,415MM, an increase of 3.06%. The projected annual EPS is $8.16, a decrease of 2.74%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in MarineMax. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 4.91%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HZO is 0.1133%, a decrease of 12.2326%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 24,868K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,011,863 shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969,901 shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 9.37% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,575,461 shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503,836 shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 12.31% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,505,000 shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490,000 shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Eagle Asset Management holds 1,133,842 shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240,022 shares, representing a decrease of 9.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 21.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 602,383 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602,194 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 14.00% over the last quarter.

Marinemax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MarineMax is the world's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 77 retail dealership locations, including 30 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, it is also the largest super-yacht services provider, operating 27 locations across the globe. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience.

