American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Heartland Express (HTLD)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.42MM shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD). This represents 10.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 8.24MM shares and 10.45% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.07% and an increase in total ownership of 0.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.70% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heartland Express is $17.19. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 3.70% from its latest reported closing price of $16.58.

The projected annual revenue for Heartland Express is $1,247MM, an increase of 28.82%. The projected annual EPS is $1.13, a decrease of 33.25%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heartland Express. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HTLD is 0.1394%, an increase of 12.7132%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 51,273K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 8,044,677 shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,259,868 shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 7.80% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 4,103,800 shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,407,454 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,252,566 shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 9.38% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,427,591 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,547,288 shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 5.09% over the last quarter.

TWVLX - Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,459,861 shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681,151 shares, representing a decrease of 15.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Heartland Express Declares $0.02 Dividend

Heartland Express said on September 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 26, 2022 received the payment on October 7, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $16.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.44%, the lowest has been 0.36%, and the highest has been 0.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Heartland Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States. Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers.

