American Century Investment Management Increases Position in First Hawaiian (FHB)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.66MM shares of First Hawaiian Inc (FHB). This represents 6.78% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2021 they reported 0.58MM shares and 0.44% of the company, an increase in shares of 1,393.72% and an increase in total ownership of 6.34% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.49% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Hawaiian is $26.81. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.49% from its latest reported closing price of $27.78.

The projected annual revenue for First Hawaiian is $904MM, an increase of 14.16%. The projected annual EPS is $2.34, an increase of 12.33%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Hawaiian. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.34%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FHB is 0.2496%, an increase of 4.5008%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 157,235K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 13,796,227 shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,856,569 shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 13.46% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,332,575 shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,914,053 shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 15.24% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 8,185,039 shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,204,422 shares, representing a decrease of 12.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 7,141,531 shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,102,238 shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 9.42% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 5,306,693 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,560,461 shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 9.85% over the last quarter.

First Hawaiian Declares $0.26 Dividend

First Hawaiian said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $27.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.16%, the lowest has been 3.10%, and the highest has been 6.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

First Hawaiian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels.

