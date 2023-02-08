American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Evertec (EVTC)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.70MM shares of Evertec Inc (EVTC). This represents 7.21% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.65MM shares and 5.07% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.80% and an increase in total ownership of 2.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.60% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evertec is $36.11. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.60% from its latest reported closing price of $37.07.

The projected annual revenue for Evertec is $649MM, an increase of 6.12%. The projected annual EPS is $2.62, a decrease of 26.53%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evertec. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EVTC is 0.2254%, an increase of 3.5308%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.72% to 79,577K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,821,650 shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,145,003 shares, representing an increase of 14.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,788,059 shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,905,561 shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 12.82% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,072,446 shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,780,907 shares, representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,568,061 shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,557,079 shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 8.35% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 3,323,561 shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100,000 shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Evertec Declares $0.05 Dividend

Evertec said on October 20, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022 received the payment on December 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $37.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.60%, the lowest has been 0.40%, and the highest has been 1.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=214).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Evertec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EVERTEC, Inc. is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Latin America providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.