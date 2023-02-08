American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Entravision Communications (EVC)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.18MM shares of Entravision Communications Corp (EVC). This represents 18.19% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 9.88MM shares and 16.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.17% and an increase in total ownership of 2.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.60% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entravision Communications is $12.85. The forecasts range from a low of $9.90 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 83.60% from its latest reported closing price of $7.00.

The projected annual revenue for Entravision Communications is $982MM, an increase of 9.82%. The projected annual EPS is $0.46, an increase of 68.21%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entravision Communications. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EVC is 0.0666%, a decrease of 6.1373%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 57,270K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 10,075,257 shares representing 11.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,941,218 shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 5.06% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 7,736,758 shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,533,995 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,991,312 shares, representing a decrease of 18.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 11.86% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,531,328 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387,310 shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,427,830 shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930,753 shares, representing an increase of 20.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Entravision Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entravision Communications Corporation is a diversified global marketing, technology, and media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Its dynamic portfolio of services includes cutting-edge, proprietary marketing technologies and platforms, along with leading media and marketing audience-centric assets in the U.S., including 54 television stations and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. In addition to broadcast, the company offers mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms, which allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms to identify the ideal combination of creative assets, audience targeting and pricing.

