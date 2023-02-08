American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.22% and an increase in total ownership of 0.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.79% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass Diversified Holdings is $29.38. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 30.79% from its latest reported closing price of $22.46.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Diversified Holdings is $2,501MM, an increase of 16.95%. The projected annual EPS is $2.36.

Fund Sentiment

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Diversified Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CODI is 0.1927%, a decrease of 4.3961%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 41,607K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 5,712,328 shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,609,213 shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI by 7.61% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 4,681,204 shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,620,905 shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI by 8.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,803,774 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757,360 shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI by 9.79% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,548,176 shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504,532 shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI by 9.53% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,530,252 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571,998 shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Compass Diversified Holdings Declares $0.25 Dividend

Compass Diversified Holdings said on January 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 18, 2023 received the payment on January 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $22.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.97%, the lowest has been 3.54%, and the highest has been 12.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.85 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.31%.

Compass Diversified Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) owns and manages a diverse set of highly defensible North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

