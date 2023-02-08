American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.71MM shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN). This represents 12.92% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 16.03MM shares and 11.54% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.51% and an increase in total ownership of 1.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.42% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capitol Federal Financial is $8.92. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 3.42% from its latest reported closing price of $8.63.

The projected annual revenue for Capitol Federal Financial is $193MM, a decrease of 9.56%. The projected annual EPS is $0.49, a decrease of 15.43%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capitol Federal Financial. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CFFN is 0.0622%, a decrease of 3.3736%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 115,755K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 16,633,852 shares representing 12.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,458,269 shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 1.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,398,629 shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,978,259 shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 3.94% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 7,926,086 shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,939,676 shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,419,276 shares, representing a decrease of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 1.52% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 4,194,741 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,099,524 shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial Declares $0.08 Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial said on October 25, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.34 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 3, 2022 received the payment on November 18, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $8.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.94%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.84%, the lowest has been 3.32%, and the highest has been 10.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.12%.

Capitol Federal Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary provides a wide range of banking products and services, including home loans, checking and savings accounts, insurance, and online banking services.

