American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Westamerica Ban (WABC)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). This represents 3.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.79% of the company, a decrease in shares of 34.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.99% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.99% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Westamerica Ban is $71.40. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.99% from its latest reported closing price of $56.67.

The projected annual revenue for Westamerica Ban is $340MM, an increase of 28.46%. The projected annual EPS is $6.10, an increase of 34.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westamerica Ban. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WABC is 0.1217%, an increase of 6.3773%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 23,446K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,108,682 shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,285,552 shares, representing a decrease of 55.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 65.15% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,842,536 shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805,058 shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 2.67% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,348,228 shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406,737 shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 3.12% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 1,275,501 shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998,741 shares, representing a decrease of 56.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 34.45% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 976,720 shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023,147 shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Westamerica Ban Declares $0.42 Dividend

Westamerica Ban said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $56.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.76%, the lowest has been 2.41%, and the highest has been 3.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Westamerica Ban Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Westamerica Bancorporation is the holding company for Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. The Banks provide a full range of services to individual and corporate customers in northern and central California. The Company's other subsidiaries finance accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans, as well as provides data processing services to the Company.

