American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Sonoco Products (SON)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.25MM shares of Sonoco Products Co (SON). This represents 2.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.02MM shares and 7.14% of the company, a decrease in shares of 67.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.82% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonoco Products is $68.68. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 13.82% from its latest reported closing price of $60.34.

The projected annual revenue for Sonoco Products is $7,480MM, an increase of 6.65%. The projected annual EPS is $5.84, an increase of 32.64%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 847 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonoco Products. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SON is 0.1868%, an increase of 1.6142%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 85,194K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 4,326,876 shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,010,570 shares, representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SON by 9.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,914,302 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871,956 shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SON by 5.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,849,328 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800,361 shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SON by 1.70% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 2,556,032 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510,234 shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SON by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,500,453 shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459,741 shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SON by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Sonoco Products Declares $0.49 Dividend

Sonoco Products said on July 20, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 9, 2022 received the payment on September 9, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the current share price of $60.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.05%, the lowest has been 2.60%, and the highest has been 4.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Sonoco Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support its corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

