American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.74MM shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA). This represents 2.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.73MM shares and 5.52% of the company, a decrease in shares of 53.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.42% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group of America is $159.68. The forecasts range from a low of $117.16 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.42% from its latest reported closing price of $148.64.

The projected annual revenue for Reinsurance Group of America is $17,324MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual EPS is $15.94, an increase of 71.26%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 997 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group of America. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 4.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RGA is 0.3271%, an increase of 5.8943%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 77,579K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 3,297,706 shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700,109 shares, representing a decrease of 12.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 3.83% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,333,143 shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113,798 shares, representing a decrease of 33.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 13.52% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,330,594 shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,261,518 shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 11.47% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,183,993 shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,304,287 shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 25.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,002,024 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971,976 shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Reinsurance Group of America Declares $0.80 Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $148.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.19%, the lowest has been 1.25%, and the highest has been 4.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Reinsurance Group Of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated provides reinsurance services. The Company offers life and health related reinsurance products and financial solutions. Reinsurance Group of America serves customers globally.

