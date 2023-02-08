American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in ONE Gas (OGS)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.64MM shares of ONE Gas Inc (OGS). This represents 6.73% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.28MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.23% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ONE Gas is $77.35. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.23% from its latest reported closing price of $82.49.

The projected annual revenue for ONE Gas is $2,211MM, a decrease of 6.06%. The projected annual EPS is $4.22, an increase of 6.05%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONE Gas. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OGS is 0.2070%, an increase of 1.1707%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 54,188K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 3,676,463 shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,637,201 shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 5.71% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 2,787,912 shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,902,195 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,620,193 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593,298 shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 8.10% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,582,038 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555,407 shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 11.38% over the last quarter.

ONE Gas Declares $0.65 Dividend

ONE Gas said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $82.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.74%, the lowest has been 2.08%, and the highest has been 3.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

ONE Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'OGS.' ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States. ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

