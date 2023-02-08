American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.83MM shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM). This represents 5.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.29MM shares and 6.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.99% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.83% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for MSC Industrial Direct is $92.62. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.83% from its latest reported closing price of $89.20.

The projected annual revenue for MSC Industrial Direct is $3,869MM, an increase of 1.79%. The projected annual EPS is $6.15, a decrease of 3.23%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSC Industrial Direct. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MSM is 0.2495%, an increase of 0.0939%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 48,369K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,950,909 shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,353,775 shares, representing a decrease of 13.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 8.23% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,731,893 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958,838 shares, representing a decrease of 13.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 9.04% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,382,565 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356,928 shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 0.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,325,792 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325,378 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 1,251,062 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347,023 shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 53.63% over the last quarter.

MSC Industrial Direct Declares $0.79 Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct said on December 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 9, 2023 received the payment on January 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

At the current share price of $89.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.64%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 6.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

MSC Industrial Direct Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a direct marketer and supplier of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance and repair supplies. The Company markets its products to industrial customers throughout the United States.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.