American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Graham (GHM)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.52MM shares of Graham Corporation (GHM). This represents 4.88% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.12MM shares and 10.53% of the company, a decrease in shares of 53.78% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.65% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.40% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Graham is $23.46. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 93.40% from its latest reported closing price of $12.13.

The projected annual revenue for Graham is $143MM, a decrease of 7.28%. The projected annual EPS is $0.04.

Fund Sentiment

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graham. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GHM is 0.2212%, an increase of 21.1280%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 8,660K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,082,057 shares representing 10.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015,988 shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 5.16% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 875,824 shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 871,858 shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 37.29% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 730,505 shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 564,827 shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Azarias Capital Management holds 500,999 shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527,050 shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 21.34% over the last quarter.

Graham Declares $0.11 Dividend

Graham said on October 26, 2021 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 8, 2021 received the payment on November 23, 2021. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $12.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.74%, the lowest has been 1.35%, and the highest has been 6.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=206).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Graham Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company's equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham's global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham's equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham's reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

