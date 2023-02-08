American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in DXP Enterprises (DXPE)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.23MM shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE). This represents 6.53% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.57MM shares and 8.39% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.86% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.61% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for DXP Enterprises is $40.80. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.61% from its latest reported closing price of $31.00.

The projected annual revenue for DXP Enterprises is $1,501MM, an increase of 9.75%. The projected annual EPS is $2.19, a decrease of 1.94%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in DXP Enterprises. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DXPE is 0.0911%, an increase of 4.5720%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 14,727K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,161,280 shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205,031 shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 3.85% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,158,246 shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197,886 shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 24.13% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,074,690 shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155,854 shares, representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 22.66% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 895,000 shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 994,232 shares, representing a decrease of 11.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 25.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 552,284 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545,359 shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 92.30% over the last quarter.

DXP Enterprises Background Information

DXP Enterprises Background Information

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ('MROP') services that emphasize and utilize DXP's vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP's business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services.

