American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in CECO Environmental (CECE)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.31MM shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE). This represents 3.81% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.29MM shares and 6.41% of the company, a decrease in shares of 43.02% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.07% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for CECO Environmental is $13.87. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 19.07% from its latest reported closing price of $11.65.

Fund Sentiment

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in CECO Environmental. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 18.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CECE is 0.1442%, an increase of 95.5308%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 24,552K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trigran Investments holds 3,285,755 shares

King Luther Capital Management holds 1,785,524 shares

American Century Companies holds 1,615,529 shares

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,350,191 shares

Tieton Capital Management holds 972,833 shares

Ceco Environmental Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for industries including power generation, wastewater treatment, poly silicon fabrication, petrochemical processing, electric vehicle production, battery recycling, general industrial, refining, and a wide range of other industries.

