American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.42MM shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI). This represents 5.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.49MM shares and 6.58% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.42% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barrett Business Services is $115.52. The forecasts range from a low of $103.02 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.42% from its latest reported closing price of $98.38.

The projected annual revenue for Barrett Business Services is $1,161MM, an increase of 11.75%. The projected annual EPS is $7.15, an increase of 12.12%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barrett Business Services. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.82%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BBSI is 0.2472%, an increase of 13.6624%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 7,361K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 452,848 shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482,897 shares, representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 8.00% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 370,000 shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395,000 shares, representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 340,759 shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358,518 shares, representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 4.88% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 262,538 shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264,475 shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 0.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 207,132 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207,068 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Barrett Business Services Declares $0.30 Dividend

Barrett Business Services said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2022 received the payment on December 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $98.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.61%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 3.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Barrett Business Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 7,500 clients across all lines of business in 39 states.

