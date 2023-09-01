American Century ETF Trust - American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) Declares $0.12 Dividend

American Century ETF Trust - American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 will receive the payment on September 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $49.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.56%, the lowest has been 2.39%, and the highest has been 2.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 3.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Century ETF Trust - American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAXF is 0.25%, a decrease of 9.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.61% to 4,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Envestnet Asset Management holds 1,188K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAXF by 5.10% over the last quarter.

CX Institutional holds 411K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAXF by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. holds 364K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing a decrease of 17.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAXF by 19.84% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 316K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing an increase of 9.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAXF by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Goldstein Advisors holds 299K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAXF by 1.26% over the last quarter.

