American Century ETF Trust - American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) Declares $0.16 Dividend

American Century ETF Trust - American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.16 per share ($1.87 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 4, 2023.

At the current share price of $45.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.52%, the lowest has been 3.27%, and the highest has been 3.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 2.83 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Century ETF Trust - American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KORP is 1.03%, an increase of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.26% to 4,429K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,219K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 700K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KORP by 4.11% over the last quarter.

TWSMX - Strategic Allocation: Moderate Fund Investor Class holds 541K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaharty Asset Management holds 479K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KORP by 0.51% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 437K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KORP by 1.74% over the last quarter.

