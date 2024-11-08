American Cannabis Company Strategic Deal and Leadership Shift

American Cannabis Company ( (AMMJ) ) has shared an announcement.

On November 4, 2024, a significant agreement saw American Cannabis Company selling over 302 million shares to TEC, LLC for $310,000, with proceeds earmarked for regulatory filings and debt obligations. The transaction includes transferring marijuana licenses and indemnities for existing liabilities. Additionally, Joseph Cleghorn was appointed as the company’s CEO, bringing extensive real estate and financial expertise, particularly in the marijuana industry, enhancing strategic governance and financial management.

