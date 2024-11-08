News & Insights

Stocks

American Cannabis Company Strategic Deal and Leadership Shift

November 08, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

American Cannabis Company ( (AMMJ) ) has shared an announcement.

On November 4, 2024, a significant agreement saw American Cannabis Company selling over 302 million shares to TEC, LLC for $310,000, with proceeds earmarked for regulatory filings and debt obligations. The transaction includes transferring marijuana licenses and indemnities for existing liabilities. Additionally, Joseph Cleghorn was appointed as the company’s CEO, bringing extensive real estate and financial expertise, particularly in the marijuana industry, enhancing strategic governance and financial management.

Learn more about AMMJ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMMJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.