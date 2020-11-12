Dividends
American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ACC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ACC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.03, the dividend yield is 4.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACC was $41.03, representing a -16.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.02 and a 103.83% increase over the 52 week low of $20.13.

ACC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ACC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51. Zacks Investment Research reports ACC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.7%, compared to an industry average of -6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ACC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ACC as a top-10 holding:

  • ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 3.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ACC at 2.64%.

