American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that ACC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.84, the dividend yield is 3.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACC was $53.84, representing a -2.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.15 and a 35.45% increase over the 52 week low of $39.75.

ACC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ACC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.13. Zacks Investment Research reports ACC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.14%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the acc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ACC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ACC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 18.08% over the last 100 days. DDIV has the highest percent weighting of ACC at 2.76%.

