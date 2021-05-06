American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that ACC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.24, the dividend yield is 4.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACC was $45.24, representing a -2.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.36 and a 77.9% increase over the 52 week low of $25.43.

ACC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). ACC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.04. Zacks Investment Research reports ACC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.2%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ACC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ACC as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 50.87% over the last 100 days.

