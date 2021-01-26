American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 27, 2021

Dividends
American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ACC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACC was $41.8, representing a -14.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.02 and a 107.65% increase over the 52 week low of $20.13.

ACC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ACC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51. Zacks Investment Research reports ACC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.83%, compared to an industry average of -6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ACC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ACC as a top-10 holding:

  • Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 18.38% over the last 100 days.

