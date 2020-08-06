American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ACC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ACC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.26, the dividend yield is 5.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACC was $35.26, representing a -30.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.94 and a 75.16% increase over the 52 week low of $20.13.

ACC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ACC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports ACC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.54%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

