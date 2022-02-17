American Campus Communities Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ACC

In trading on Thursday, shares of American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.90, changing hands as high as $52.09 per share. American Campus Communities Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACC's low point in its 52 week range is $40.01 per share, with $57.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.48.

