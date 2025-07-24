American Business Bank Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - American Business Bank (AMBZ.OB) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $13.16 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $9.50 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $47.66 million from $42.63 million last year.

American Business Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.16 Mln. vs. $9.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $47.66 Mln vs. $42.63 Mln last year.

