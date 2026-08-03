American Bitcoin Reports Net Loss In Q2; Increases Strategic Reserve To Over 8,000 Bitcoin

(RTTNews) - American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC) reported a net loss of $57.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Operating loss was $74.1 million, for the period. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $45.0 million. Mining revenue was approximately $67.0 million, for the quarter.

The company grew Bitcoin holdings from approximately 7,021 as of March 31, 2026 to approximately 8,002 as of June 30, 2026, an increase of approximately 981 Bitcoin, or approximately 14%, in a single quarter. The company mined approximately 932 Bitcoin in second quarter, the company's highest quarterly production on record.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqCM, American Bitcoin shares are down 0.91 percent to $5.47.

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