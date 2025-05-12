Markets
American Bitcoin Enters Go-Public Deal Through Strategic Merger With Gryphon Digital Mining

May 12, 2025 — 07:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - American Bitcoin Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (GRYP) pursuant to which Gryphon will acquire American Bitcoin in a stock-for-stock merger transaction. Existing stockholders of American Bitcoin are expected to own approximately 98% of the combined company. The combined company will operate under the American Bitcoin brand, led by the management and board of American Bitcoin. The combined company is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol, ABTC.

American Bitcoin is a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8 focused exclusively on industrial-scale Bitcoin mining and strategic Bitcoin reserve development. Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) launched American Bitcoin earlier in the current year in partnership with Eric Trump.

