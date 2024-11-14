American Battery Technology Strategic Shareholder Approvals and Plans

American Battery Technology ( (ABAT) ) has provided an announcement.

American Battery Technology Company received shareholder approval for its 2024 Employee Stock Purchase Plan, allowing employees to buy company stock through payroll deductions. Shareholders also voted to significantly increase the number of authorized shares from 80 million to 250 million. Key decisions at the annual meeting included electing directors and confirming KPMG LLP as the accounting firm, highlighting the company’s strategic moves to enhance growth and shareholder value.

