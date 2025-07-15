American Battery Technology Company Secures $1 Million DOE Partnership with Argonne National Laboratory for Advanced Lithium Processing Technology

American Battery Technology Company receives a $1M DOE grant to advance lithium hydroxide production technology with Argonne National Laboratory.

Quiver AI Summary

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) announced it has received a $1 million collaborative agreement from the U.S. Department of Energy to partner with Argonne National Laboratory to advance its lithium hydroxide manufacturing technology. This agreement will utilize Argonne's Advanced Photon Source particle accelerator and Aurora Exascale Supercomputer to enhance ABTC's innovative electrochemical processing approach, which significantly reduces chemical agent use and operational costs compared to traditional methods. ABTC aims to commercialize this technology for domestic battery metal production and strengthen U.S. energy security by decreasing reliance on foreign supply sources. The company's initiative reflects its commitment to developing sustainable solutions in the critical minerals sector, supporting various projects with multiple U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratories.

Potential Positives

ABTC secured a $1 million collaborative agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, highlighting its innovative technology in lithium hydroxide manufacturing.

The company’s advanced lithium processing technology significantly reduces operational costs and environmental impact compared to conventional methods, positioning it as a leader in sustainable practices within the industry.

ABTC’s partnership with multiple U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratories demonstrates its commitment to enhancing domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign supply chains, contributing to national energy security.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a lengthy disclaimer about forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s future performance.

The company acknowledges that it faces challenges related to obtaining necessary permits and approvals for future exploration and production, which may hinder its progress.

ABTC's reliance on government funding and partnerships could raise concerns about the sustainability of its business model if such support diminishes or is not secured in the future.

FAQ

What is the significance of the $1 million award to American Battery Technology Company?

The award supports ABTC's partnership with Argonne National Laboratory for commercializing advanced lithium hydroxide manufacturing technology.

How does ABTC's lithium processing technology differ from conventional methods?

ABTC's technology significantly reduces the use of chemical agents and lowers operational costs while minimizing environmental impact.

What role does the Argonne National Laboratory play in this partnership?

Argonne provides its Advanced Photon Source particle accelerator and Aurora Supercomputer to support advanced imaging and performance quantification.

How does this collaboration support U.S. energy security?

The partnership aims to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains by advancing domestically sourced critical mineral manufacturing.

Which other U.S. Department of Energy laboratories is ABTC collaborating with?

ABTC is also engaged with Idaho National Laboratory and National Renewable Energy Laboratory on innovative projects.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ABAT Insider Trading Activity

$ABAT insiders have traded $ABAT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN MITCHELL MELSERT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 131,579 shares for an estimated $225,000

ELIZABETH ANN LOWERY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $154,950.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ABAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $ABAT stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release











American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) awarded $1M U.S. Department of Energy collaborative agreement to support new partnership project with Argonne National Laboratory, with use of their Advanced Photon Source particle accelerator and Aurora Exascale Supercomputer











ABTC’s internally-developed advanced lithium processing technology can manufacture critical mineral lithium hydroxide with substantial reduction in use of chemical agents, at lower operational costs, and with lower impact











New agreement is one of several current partnership agreements with American U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratories demonstrating the company’s commitment to advance the country’s acquisition of domestically sourced battery metals to ensure sustainable energy security







Reno, Nev., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





American Battery Technology Company



(NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical mineral company commercializing both primary critical mineral manufacturing and secondary recycling of critical mineral facilities, is pleased to announce that it has been selected for a competitively awarded $1 million agreement by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory ReCell Center (Argonne) to support the commercialization of one of its internally-developed technologies for the domestic manufacturing of critical mineral lithium hydroxide.





“We are committed to developing the next generation of critical mineral manufacturing technologies and to bringing these technologies to commercialization in our domestic-US facilities,” stated American Battery Technology Company CEO Ryan Melsert. “We are proud to be addressing the challenges of bringing such advanced processing technologies to market with a partner such as the Argonne National Laboratory.”





In current commercial lithium manufacturing facilities, the final lithium product is generally manufactured by consuming large amounts of chemical agents, and then producing large amounts of chemical waste materials. These types of processes are operationally expensive as they require the purchasing of the chemical agents and disposal of the chemical waste, and have a large impact as they consume and generate these large amounts of chemical agents.





ABTC has been working for several years to develop and commercialize a new generation of technologies that produce a lithium hydroxide product of equal or greater quality than with these conventional processes, however, through an electrochemical route that does not require the large-scale consumption and generation of chemical agents.





As ABTC continues to scale its commercial facilities, it is developing long-term predictive models that can quantify the performance of its electrochemical lithium hydroxide conversion systems over multiple years of operations. Through this $1 million collaborative agreement, ABTC has partnered with Argonne to utilize its particle accelerator at the



Advanced Photon Source



(APS) in Lemont, Illinois to perform advanced imaging and characterization techniques to quantify the performance metrics of this electrochemical conversion device as a function of time.





These particle accelerator trials of the ABTC electrochemical conversion system at the APS will generate vast amounts of data, and fortunately the Argonne team recently constructed the



Aurora Exascale Supercomputer



, one of the fastest supercomputers in the world, that is specifically purposed to work in combination with the Advanced Photon Source;



Aurora and the upgraded Advanced Photon Source to power discovery at Argonne



.





ABTC is commercializing these advanced lithium hydroxide manufacturing technologies for integration into the lithium processing trains for both its critical mineral recycling facilities and its ‘claystone-to-lithium hydroxide’ refinery near Tonopah, Nevada.





The company’s collaboration with Argonne is part of a broader strategy to advance domestically manufactured critical minerals to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains and support U.S. energy security. ABTC is also engaged in key innovative projects with other leading U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratories, including Idaho National Laboratory and National Renewable Energy Laboratory.









About American Battery Technology Company







American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the American Battery Technology Company’s (the “Company”) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.