American Battery Technology Company Reports Tripling of Quarterly Revenue in Third Quarter FY 2025

American Battery Technology Company reports tripled quarterly revenue and increased battery recycling operations in Q3 FY 2025 results.

Quiver AI Summary

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) announced significant growth in its fiscal third quarter of 2025, tripling its quarterly revenue to $1 million, primarily from recycled battery materials. The company has ramped up operations at its battery recycling facility to operate 24/7, resulting in more than double the amount of material recycled compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, ABTC has successfully operated a pilot facility for manufacturing lithium hydroxide from Nevada claystone, producing substantial quantities which are now being evaluated by strategic customers. ABTC is negotiating long-term agreements for commercial production and has received a Letter of Interest from the Export-Import Bank for a $900 million loan to support the development of a lithium mine and refinery. The company reported an increase in government grant reimbursements and concluded sales agreements for unused property and water rights to enhance its financial position.

Potential Positives

ABTC tripled its quarterly revenue, increasing total revenues from recycled battery materials to $1.0 million, highlighting strong growth potential.

The company successfully implemented 24/7 operations at its recycling facility, doubling the mass of battery material recycled compared to the previous quarter, indicating operational efficiency.

ABTC produced large quantities of lithium hydroxide from its pilot facility and is negotiating long-term commercial offtake agreements, positioning the company for future sales growth in lithium manufacturing.

The company secured a $900 million low-interest loan approval from the Export-Import Bank of the United States, providing significant financial support for its commercial lithium mine and refinery construction.

Potential Negatives

Despite tripling quarterly revenue, the cash cost of goods sold increased by 9%, indicating that costs are rising which may impact profit margins in the long term.

The company has significant cash restricted for compliance with Note obligations, limiting liquidity and financial flexibility.

The forward-looking statements highlight numerous risks and uncertainties, including the company's ability to continue as a going concern, which could raise concerns for investors about the company's financial stability.

FAQ

What are the recent financial highlights for American Battery Technology Company?

ABTC tripled its quarterly revenue to $1.0 million for the three months ending March 31, 2025, showing significant growth.

How is ABTC improving its battery recycling operations?

ABTC has implemented 24/7 operations at its recycling facility, doubling the mass of battery material recycled compared to the previous quarter.

What new technology has ABTC developed for lithium manufacturing?

ABTC has created a proprietary process to manufacture lithium hydroxide from Nevada claystone, demonstrated at its integrated pilot facility.

What is the status of ABTC's commercial lithium refinery project?

The company is negotiating long-term offtake agreements and has received a $900 million loan approval for its lithium refinery construction.

How much cash does ABTC currently have on hand?

As of March 31, 2025, ABTC reported total cash on hand of $7.8 million, with $2.8 million available for immediate use.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ABAT Insider Trading Activity

$ABAT insiders have traded $ABAT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN MITCHELL MELSERT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 131,579 shares for an estimated $225,000

SCOTT JOLCOVER (Chief Resource Officer) sold 23,125 shares for an estimated $18,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ABAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $ABAT stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Reno, Nev., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



American Battery Technology Company



(ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery minerals company that is commercializing its first-of-kind technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, announced it has tripled quarterly revenue as it releases its third quarter fiscal year (FY) 2025 financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025.















Battery Recycling Highlights from Third Fiscal Quarter 2025:









ABTC has implemented multi-shift, 24/7 operations at its first battery recycling facility and substantially increased the throughput during the quarter, more than doubling the mass of battery material recycled in the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the previous quarter.



ABTC has implemented multi-shift, 24/7 operations at its first battery recycling facility and substantially increased the throughput during the quarter, more than doubling the mass of battery material recycled in the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the previous quarter.



ABTC continues to engage with its multiple strategic partners for the sourcing of commercial quantities of battery feedstock materials, and for the sale of recycled battery products.



ABTC continues to engage with its multiple strategic partners for the sourcing of commercial quantities of battery feedstock materials, and for the sale of recycled battery products.



The company expects to continue accelerating the ramp of operations at this facility in the following quarter.

















Primary Lithium Manufacturing Highlights from Third Fiscal Quarter 2025:









ABTC has developed its own set of technologies for the manufacturing of critical mineral lithium hydroxide from Nevada-based claystone material and has constructed a multi-tonne per day integrated pilot facility to demonstrate these technologies.



ABTC has developed its own set of technologies for the manufacturing of critical mineral lithium hydroxide from Nevada-based claystone material and has constructed a multi-tonne per day integrated pilot facility to demonstrate these technologies.



During the reported quarter, ABTC successfully completed a continuous, multi-week operation of this facility and produced large quantities of lithium hydroxide material. This material is currently being characterized and delivered to strategic customers for their internal evaluations.



During the reported quarter, ABTC successfully completed a continuous, multi-week operation of this facility and produced large quantities of lithium hydroxide material. This material is currently being characterized and delivered to strategic customers for their internal evaluations.



Based on the pilot facility design, ABTC has designed a commercial scale lithium refinery to manufacture 30,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide per year, and long-term commercial offtake agreements for this product are under negotiations with these strategic customers.



Based on the pilot facility design, ABTC has designed a commercial scale lithium refinery to manufacture 30,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide per year, and long-term commercial offtake agreements for this product are under negotiations with these strategic customers.



ABTC recently received an approved Letter of Interest from the Export-Import Bank of the United States for a $900,000,000 low-interest loan to support the construction of this commercial lithium mine and refinery.









Financial Highlights from Third Fiscal Quarter 2025:









Total revenues from the sale of recycled battery materials increased to $1.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025, approximately tripling the revenue from the previous quarter.





Cash cost of goods sold, with the removal of non-cash items such as depreciation, for this period was $2.3 million compared to $2.1 million in the previous quarter.





This represents a significant improvement in gross cash margin, with quarterly revenue increasing by approximately 200% with cash cost of goods sold increasing by only 9%.







Total revenues from the sale of recycled battery materials increased to $1.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025, approximately tripling the revenue from the previous quarter.









A reconciliation of quarterly GAAP to non-GAAP cost of goods sold.















Description









Amount ($M)











GAAP Cost of Goods Sold





3.7









Less: Depreciation Expense





(1.0)









Less: Stock-Based Compensation





(0.4)









Non-GAAP Cash Cost of Goods Sold





2.3











Company reimbursements from government grants increased to $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.3 million during the same period of the prior year.





This reimbursement of $2.0 million is shown as an offset to research and development costs within the condensed consolidated statement of operations.







Company reimbursements from government grants increased to $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.3 million during the same period of the prior year.



As of March 31, 2025, the company had total cash on hand of $7.8 million, of which $2.8 million was available and $5 million restricted for compliance with its Note obligations.



As of March 31, 2025, the company had total cash on hand of $7.8 million, of which $2.8 million was available and $5 million restricted for compliance with its Note obligations.



On April 1, 2025 the company entered into an agreement for the sale of one of its unused, legacy properties located at 395 Logan Lane in Fernley, Nevada for $6.75 million. The transaction is expected to close on or before July 10, 2025.



On April 1, 2025 the company entered into an agreement for the sale of one of its unused, legacy properties located at 395 Logan Lane in Fernley, Nevada for $6.75 million. The transaction is expected to close on or before July 10, 2025.



On April 20, 2025 the company entered into an agreement for the sale of a portion of its unused water rights in Fernley, Nevada for $4.7 million. The transaction is expected to close on or before May 21, 2025.







Additional recent company information and updates can be found at



www.americanbattery.com/events-and-presentations.

















About American Battery Technology Company







American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company") management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.















Attachments





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.