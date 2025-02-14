American Battery Technology Company Reports Strong Q2 FY 2025 Financial Results and Operational Enhancements

American Battery Technology Company reports Q2 FY 2025 financials, highlighting significant throughput increases and ongoing facility expansions.

Quiver AI Summary

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, reporting a revenue of $332,000 from recycled products despite a temporary pause in operations for facility upgrades. Following these enhancements, the company saw a dramatic increase in throughput, achieving over 225% growth in January and 350% in early February. As of December 31, 2024, ABTC held $20.6 million in cash, including $15.6 million in available funds. The company has also secured significant federal investment for expanding its battery recycling capacity and developing a lithium hydroxide refinery in Nevada. With a focus on innovation in critical battery minerals, ABTC aims to strengthen domestic energy independence while advancing its recycling and processing technologies in tandem.

Potential Positives

ABTC reported a significant increase in facility throughput, achieving over 225% and 350% improvements in January and the first week of February 2025, respectively, showcasing operational efficiency gains.

The company generated $332,000 in revenue from recycled products during the second quarter, marking its first recorded sales and demonstrating successful commercialization efforts.

ABTC secured a $144 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to support the establishment of a second battery recycling facility, indicating strong governmental support and potential for future growth.

The company was awarded an additional $57.7 million grant from the U.S. DOE for the construction of a lithium hydroxide refinery, further strengthening its financial position and capability for expansion in critical minerals manufacturing.

Potential Negatives

The company reported a net loss of $13.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing an increase from a net loss of $10.2 million in the same period the previous year.

The cost of goods sold significantly exceeded revenues, with a gross loss of $2.9 million during the quarter, highlighting potential inefficiencies or challenges in operations.

The company's operating expenses rose to over $10.8 million, which is a substantial increase from $8.8 million in the prior year, raising concerns about cost management and sustainability of current operational practices.

FAQ

What were American Battery Technology Company's Q2 FY 2025 financial results?

ABTC reported $332,000 in revenue with a net loss of $13.4 million for Q2 FY 2025.

How has ABTC improved its battery recycling operations?

ABTC enhanced its recycling processes, achieving over 350% throughput increase in early February 2025 after a brief operational pause.

What government funding did ABTC receive recently?

ABTC secured a $144 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for developing its second battery recycling facility.

What technologies does ABTC manufacture?

ABTC develops technologies for both lithium-ion battery recycling and lithium hydroxide production from Nevada-based claystone material.

Where can I find more information about ABTC?

Additional details and updates about ABTC are available on their events and presentations page at www.americanbattery.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ABAT Insider Trading Activity

$ABAT insiders have traded $ABAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT JOLCOVER (Chief Resource Officer) sold 23,125 shares for an estimated $18,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ABAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $ABAT stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Reno, Nev., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



American Battery Technology Company



(ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery minerals company that is commercializing its first-of-kind technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, announced its second quarter fiscal year (FY) 2025 financial results, for the period ending December 31, 2024.







Company Highlights from Second Fiscal Quarter 2025:













ABTC successfully implemented several key process enhancements to its first battery recycling near Reno, Nevada during the quarter. This required a temporary pause in operations, and resulted in significant increases in subsequent plant throughput:





Facility throughput in January 2025 was greater than 225% the average monthly throughput in the previous quarter.





Facility throughput in the first week of February 2025 was greater than 350% the average weekly throughput in the previous quarter.







ABTC successfully implemented several key process enhancements to its first battery recycling near Reno, Nevada during the quarter. This required a temporary pause in operations, and resulted in significant increases in subsequent plant throughput:



Inclusive of the temporary pause in operations for facility upgrading, the company generated $332,000 in revenue from the sale of recycled products during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The cash cost of goods sold for this period was $2.1 million, after the removal of non-cash items such as depreciation expense and stock-based compensation.



Inclusive of the temporary pause in operations for facility upgrading, the company generated $332,000 in revenue from the sale of recycled products during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The cash cost of goods sold for this period was $2.1 million, after the removal of non-cash items such as depreciation expense and stock-based compensation.



As of December 31, 2024, the company had total cash on hand of $20.6 million, including $15.6 million of available cash and $5 million restricted cash.



As of December 31, 2024, the company had total cash on hand of $20.6 million, including $15.6 million of available cash and $5 million restricted cash.



Government grant reimbursement was $2.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.7 million during the same period of the prior year.



Government grant reimbursement was $2.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.7 million during the same period of the prior year.



ABTC successfully completed combined sets of safety audits, environmental reviews, and qualification processes with several additional global automotive, battery manufacturers, and other strategic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).



ABTC successfully completed combined sets of safety audits, environmental reviews, and qualification processes with several additional global automotive, battery manufacturers, and other strategic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).



As the company has engaged with several OEMs for larger quantities of battery feed material than could be processed at its first battery recycling facility, ABTC is in the process of establishing a second battery recycling facility with approximately 5 times the throughput capacity of its first facility. On December 18, 2024, the company received a contract for a competitive grant award for $144 million of federal investment from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to support the development and construction of this second facility.



As the company has engaged with several OEMs for larger quantities of battery feed material than could be processed at its first battery recycling facility, ABTC is in the process of establishing a second battery recycling facility with approximately 5 times the throughput capacity of its first facility. On December 18, 2024, the company received a contract for a competitive grant award for $144 million of federal investment from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to support the development and construction of this second facility.



ABTC has an internally-developed set of technologies to manufacture battery grade lithium hydroxide (LiOH) from Nevada-based claystone material. ABTC has constructed a multi-tonne per day integrated pilot facility to demonstrate these technologies, and continues to produce battery grade lithium hydroxide product from this facility for evaluation by customers.



ABTC has an internally-developed set of technologies to manufacture battery grade lithium hydroxide (LiOH) from Nevada-based claystone material. ABTC has constructed a multi-tonne per day integrated pilot facility to demonstrate these technologies, and continues to produce battery grade lithium hydroxide product from this facility for evaluation by customers.



Based on these demonstrated technologies, ABTC is designing and intends to construct a 30,000 tonne LiOH per year commercial scale refinery near Tonopah, Nevada, and has been awarded a $57.7 million competitive grant from the US DOE to support this project.













Concurrent Commercialization of Recycling and Primary Resource Operations







ABTC is in the fortunate position of having developed technologies for the manufacturing of critical minerals both from its battery recycling operations as well as from its primary claystone to lithium operations. This allows ABTC to move forward with the construction and operation of commercial manufacturing facilities for both sets of technologies to provide its customers and partners with a wide range of critical mineral products from a diversified set of domestic-US feed materials.





Progressing first-of-kind technologies from initial design, to testing and bench scale validations, to integrated piloting, and through commercialization is a multi-faceted process that requires a broad range of skillsets and resources. ABTC is advancing these sets of first-of-kind technologies simultaneously to support the increasing need for domestic-US energy independence, critical minerals dominance, and economic security.





Additional recent company information and updates can be found at



www.americanbattery.com/events-and-presentations



, including:











American Battery Technology Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders Fiscal 2024,



Presentation



.



American Battery Technology Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders Fiscal 2024, Presentation .



American Battery Technology Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders Fiscal 2024,



Video Playback



.













About American Battery Technology Company







American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company") management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.





###







American Battery Technology Company









Media Contact:







Tiffiany Moehring







tmoehring@batterymetals.com







720-254-1556







AMERICAN BATTERY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY







Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



























Three months ended





December 31, 2024

























Three months ended





December 31, 2023

























Six months ended





December 31, 2024

























Six months ended





December 31, 2023





















Revenue











$





332,440













$





–













$





534,400













$





–













Cost of goods sold













3,305,743

















–

















5,848,384

















–















Gross loss

























(2,973,303









)















–



























(5,313,984









)















–





















































































Expenses:









































































General and administrative









$





7,673,022













$





4,416,716













$





12,682,863













$





7,470,713













Research and development













2,919,865

















3,569,167

















4,952,000

















7,183,018













Exploration costs













234,568

















823,425

















655,075

















2,173,345















Total operating expenses

























10,827,455

































8,809,308

































18,289,938

































16,827,076





























































































Net loss before other income (expense)

























(13,800,758









)

























(8,809,308









)

























(23,603,922









)

























(16,827,076









)





















































































Other income (expense)











































































Interest income (expense)













597

















(7,647





)













(3,978





)













(142,636





)









Amortization and accretion of financing costs













(732,197





)













(1,132,258





)













(1,904,546





)













(1,865,154





)









Unrealized gain (loss) on investment













-

















826

















-

















(5,497





)









Change in fair value of derivative liability













-

















(229,472





)













705,184

















(229,473





)









Loss on debt extinguishment













-

















-

















(675,648





)













-













Loss on private placement













-

















-

















(567,161





)













-













Change in fair value of liability-classified financial instruments













1,116,388

















-

















875,100

















-













Other income













15,464

















-

















79,896

















-















Total other income (expense)

























400,252

































(1,368,551









)

























(1,491,153









)

























(2,242,760









)





















































































Net loss

















$









(13,400,506









)

















$









(10,177,859









)

















$









(25,095,075









)

















$









(19,069,836









)





















































































Net loss per share, basic and diluted

















$









(0.18









)

















$









(0.21









)

















$









(0.35









)

















$









(0.40









)













Weighted average shares outstanding

























75,315,210

































47,760,809

































72,123,576

































47,357,879

























AMERICAN BATTERY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY







Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



























December 31, 2024

























June 30, 2024





















ASSETS











































Cash









$





15,623,762













$





7,001,786













Accounts receivable













323,975

















228,499













Inventory (Note 4)













574,103

















154,320













Grants receivable (Note 5)













27,119

















191,522













Prepaid expenses and deposits













527,230

















1,813,050













Subscription receivable (Note 13)













-

















608,333













Restricted cash













5,000,000

















-













Assets held-for-sale (Note 7)













8,408,538

















8,408,538















Total current assets

























30,484,727

































18,406,048



























































Property, plant and equipment, net (Note 7)













44,534,680

















46,314,966













Mining properties (Note 8)













8,392,977

















8,392,977













Intangible assets (Note 9)













4,519,038

















4,519,038













Right-of-use asset (Note 12)













357,431

















42,103















Total assets

















$









88,288,853

























$









77,675,132





























































LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY











































Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 10)









$





7,167,414













$





9,233,806













Right-of-use lease liability – operating













108,600

















117,131













Notes payable, current (Note 11)













10,165,377

















6,447,361















Total current liabilities

























17,441,391

































15,798,298



























































Right-of-use lease liability – operating – long-term













250,416

















-













Equity compensation liability (Note 15)













-

















409,194















Total liabilities

























17,691,807

































16,207,492





























































Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)















–

















–























































Stockholders’ Equity:



















































































Series A Preferred Stock Authorized: 33,334 preferred shares, par value of $0.001 per share; Issued and outstanding: nil preferred shares as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024.













–

















–













Series B Preferred Stock Authorized: 133,334 preferred shares, par value of $10.00 per share; Issued and outstanding: nil preferred shares as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024.













-

















-













Series C Preferred Stock Authorized: 66,667 preferred shares, par value of $10.00 per share; Issued and outstanding: nil preferred shares as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024.













–

















–













Series D Preferred Stock Authorized: 5 preferred shares, par value of $0.001 per share; Issued and outstanding: nil preferred shares as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024.













-

















-













Preferred stock value













–

















–













Common Stock Authorized: 250,000,000 common shares, par value of $0.001 per share; Issued and outstanding: 84,392,375 and 64,061,763 common shares as of December 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively













84,390

















64,059













Additional paid-in capital













310,351,869

















275,589,383













Common stock issuable













(1,415,806





)













(857,470





)









Accumulated deficit













(238,423,407





)













(213,328,332





)











Total stockholders’ equity

























70,597,046

































61,467,640





















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

















$









88,288,853

























$









77,675,132

























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.