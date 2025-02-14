AMERICAN BATTERY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Earnings Results: $ABAT Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERICAN BATTERY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY ($ABAT) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, missing estimates of -$0.03 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $330,000, missing estimates of $20,512,200 by $-20,182,200.

AMERICAN BATTERY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Insider Trading Activity

AMERICAN BATTERY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY insiders have traded $ABAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT JOLCOVER (Chief Resource Officer) sold 23,125 shares for an estimated $18,500

AMERICAN BATTERY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN BATTERY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

