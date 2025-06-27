American Battery Technology Company Added to Russell 3000® Index as of June 30, 2025

American Battery Technology Company announced its inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, effective June 30, 2025.

Potential Positives

ABTC's inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index highlights its recent growth and successful commercialization efforts, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the market.

The Russell 3000® Index is a widely recognized benchmark that tracks the performance of the largest U.S. companies, potentially attracting more investors to ABTC.

This recognition emphasizes ABTC's advancements in domestic U.S. manufacturing of critical minerals, which is aligned with national energy security objectives.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, indicating potential uncertainties and risks that could materially impact the company's future results.



It highlights concerns related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern, implying financial stability may be at risk.



The mention of uncertainties related to obtaining necessary permits for exploration and development underscores potential operational challenges the company may face.

$ABAT Insider Trading Activity

$ABAT insiders have traded $ABAT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN MITCHELL MELSERT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 131,579 shares for an estimated $225,000

ELIZABETH ANN LOWERY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $154,950.

$ABAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $ABAT stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Reno, Nev., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



American Battery Technology Company



(ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery minerals company that is commercializing its first-of-kind technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, announced that it has been added to the broad-market



Russell 3000® Index



as part of the 2025 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, according to multiple posts made by FTSE Russell beginning on May 23, 2025. ABTC’s inclusion is scheduled to become effective as of the U.S. market close on Friday, June 27, 2025, and the newly reconstituted Russell U.S. Indexes take effect at the open of U.S. markets on Monday, June 30, 2025.





“We are excited that through our recent growth and accelerated commercialization efforts that ABTC has been selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index,” said Ryan Melsert, American Battery Technology Company CEO. “This recognition highlights the meaningful progress we have made in our long-term growth strategy and through the advancement and commercialization of our internally-developed technologies for the scale-up of domestic-US manufacturing of critical minerals. These efforts are central to addressing critical national energy security challenges while delivering sustained value for our shareholders, customers, and stakeholders.”









The Russell 3000® Index measures the performance of the largest 3,000 US companies, and is constructed to provide a comprehensive, unbiased and stable barometer of the broad market and is completely reconstituted annually to ensure new and growing equities are included.









The annual Russell reconstitution is a significant event that is tracked by investors and used as a benchmark for investment strategies, with trillions of dollars in assets benchmarked against the Russell US indexes.









For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the



FTSE Russell website



.











About the Russell US Indexes







The Russell US Indexes, maintained by FTSE Russell, are widely used benchmarks that represent different segments of the US stock market. The Russell 3000® Index, which captures approximately 98% of the investable US equity market, is a leading benchmark for the overall US equity market.











About American Battery Technology Company







American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company") management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.



