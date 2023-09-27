News & Insights

Markets
ABML

American Battery Bags $20 Mln Grant From DOE To Boost Commercialization Of Battery Recycling

September 27, 2023 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - American Battery Technology Co. (ABAT) announced on Wednesday that it has received a contract grant award of $20 million from the U.S. Department of Energy or DOE for multi-partner industry collaboration.

The collaboration aims to commercialize new techniques for lithium-ion battery recycling to manufacture low-cost and low-environmental impact domestic critical battery materials. 

This contract grant award has a project start date of October 1.

As part of this industry collaboration, ABAT is serving as the prime recipient of this grant award and is working in partnership with three public universities, three national laboratories, and one private corporation. 

Under the grant award, the U.S. DOE will provide $10 million in direct funding, while ABTC and its project partners will contribute an additional $10 million worth of cost-share resources, bringing the total project investment to $20 million.

ABAT is currently working on the first phase of its commercial-scale integrated lithium-ion battery recycling technologies at its facility in Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABML

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.