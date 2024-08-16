American Axle's (AXL) Shares Rise 2% Since Q2 Earnings Beat

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL have risen 2% since it reported second-quarter 2024 results. It reported adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents. The company reported earnings per share of 12 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company generated quarterly revenues of $1.63 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 billion. Revenues increased 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Segmental Performance

In the reported quarter, the Driveline segment recorded sales of $1.12 billion, up 3.5% year over year. The figure also surpassed our estimate of $1.07 billion. The segment registered adjusted EBITDA of $151.8 million, which remained flat on a year-over-year basis and outpaced our estimate of $147 million.



The company’s Metal Forming business generated revenues of $653.1 million, which rose 3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure and beat our estimate of $599.8 million. The segment registered an adjusted EBITDA of $56.6 million, which rose 43% and outpaced our estimate of $33.9 million.

Financial Position

American Axle’s second-quarter SG&A expenses totaled $105.2 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $91.1 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $142.8 million, up from $132.8 million in the year-ago period.



Capital spending in the quarter was $46.6 million, up from $44.1 million reported in the year-ago period.



In the three months ended Jun 30, 2024, the company posted an adjusted free cash flow of $97.9 million compared with $95.8 million recorded in the year-ago period.



As of Jun 30, 2024, American Axle had cash and cash equivalents of $519.9 million, the same as of Dec 31, 2023.



Its net long-term debt was $2.69 billion, down from $2.75 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

Updated 2024 Outlook

American Axle now envisions full-year 2024 revenues in the band of $6.10-$6.30 billion compared with the prior estimated range of $6.05-$6.35 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA is estimated in the band of $705-$755 million, up from the previous projection of $685-$750 million.



Adjusted free cash flow is expected in the range of $200-$240 million. The company reported an adjusted free cash flow of $219 million in 2023.

