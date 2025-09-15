American Axle Subsidiary Plans $1.44 Bln Notes Offering To Fund Dowlais Combination

(RTTNews) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL), on Monday, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., intends to offer $843 million of senior secured notes due 2032 and $600 million of senior unsecured notes due 2033.

The company said net proceeds, along with borrowings under its existing credit agreement and cash on hand, will be used to fund the pending business combination with Dowlais Group plc, repay Dowlais' existing credit facilities, fund a change of control offer for certain outstanding Dowlais notes, and for general corporate purposes.

If the combination is not completed concurrently with the offering, proceeds will be placed in segregated escrow accounts until escrow release conditions are met or a special mandatory redemption occurs.

The company added that it may increase the unsecured notes offering by $500 million to $1.1 billion to fund the redemption of its outstanding 6.50% senior notes due 2027.

In the pre-market trading, American Axle is 1.62% lesser at $5.78 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.