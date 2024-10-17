News & Insights

Markets
AXL

American Axle To Sell AAM India Manufacturing To Bharat Forge For $65 Mln

October 17, 2024 — 05:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Thursday announced a definitive agreement to sell its AAM India Manufacturing Corp. Pvt., Ltd., the commercial vehicle axle business and related assets in India to Bharat Forge Ltd. for $65 million.

The global Tier 1 automotive and mobility supplier said the sale includes AAM's manufacturing facilities in Pune and Chennai, and Pune Engineering and Development Center. The transaction excludes components manufacturing facility in Chakan and the Pune Business Office.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.