Markets
AXL

American Axle Sees FY23 Sales In Line With View; Q4 Adj. EPS Miss Estimates

February 17, 2023 — 08:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. or AAM (AXL) initiated its sales guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects sales in the range of $5.95 billion to $6.25 billion.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report sales of $5.98 billion for the year.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to AAM of $13.9 million or $0.11 per share, compared to a net loss of $46.3 million or $0.41 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted loss for the quarter were $0.07 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $0.09 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased to $1.39 billion from $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.01 per share on sales of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.