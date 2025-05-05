American Axle Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, 2025 Guidance Revised

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents. The company recorded earnings of 18 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. AXL generated quarterly revenues of $1.41 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion. Revenues declined 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Segmental Performance of AXL

In the reported quarter, the Driveline segment recorded sales of $957.8 million, down 13.4% year over year. The figure also lagged our estimate of $991 million. The segment registered adjusted EBITDA of $125.3 million, which fell 20.4% on a year-over-year basis and missed our estimate of $134.7 million.



The company’s Metal Forming business generated revenues of $575.8 million, which fell 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure but outpaced our estimate of $574.3 million. The segment registered an adjusted EBITDA of $52 million, which grew 8% year-over-year and beat our estimate of $23.4 million.

AXL’s Financial Position

American Axle’s first-quarter SG&A expenses totaled $90.9 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $98.3 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $55.9 million, up from $17.8 million in the year-ago period.

Capital spending in the quarter was $68.7 million, up from $44.9 million reported in the year-ago period.

In the three months ended March 31, 2025, the company posted free cash outflow of $12.8 million compared with $27.1 million recorded in the year-ago period.

As of March 31, 2025, American Axle had cash and cash equivalents of $549.2 million, down from $552.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Its net long-term debt was $2.61 billion, down from $2.58 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

AXL’s Revised Outlook for 2025

American Axle revises 2025 revenues in the band of $5.65-$5.95 billion compared with the prior estimated range of $5.8-$6.05 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the band of $665-$745 million compared with the previous guidance of $700-$760 million.

Adjusted free cash flow is anticipated between $165 million and $215 million, revised from the prior target of $200-$230 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be 5% of sales.

AXL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Big Releases From the Auto Space

Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH posted first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.48, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 and improved 8.82% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues amounted to $3.65 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54 billion and rose from the year-ago quarter’s $3.38 billion.

SAH had cash & cash equivalents of $64.6 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $44 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was $1.49 billion as of March 31, 2025, down from $1.51 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

AutoNation, Inc. AN reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.68 per share, which increased 4% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.35, primarily on the back of better-than-expected revenues and profits from retail new and used vehicles. In the quarter under review, revenues amounted to $6.69 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.57 billion and rose from $6.48 billion reported in the first quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, AutoNation’s liquidity was $1.6 billion, including $71 million in cash and nearly $1 billion available under its revolving credit facility. The firm’s inventory was valued at $3.23 billion. At the end of the first quarter, non-vehicle debt was $3.96 billion.

Group 1 Automotive GPI reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $10.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.68 and rose 7.17% year over year. The automotive retailer registered net sales of $5.51 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.34 billion. The top line also rose from the year-ago quarter’s $4.47 billion.

Group 1 had cash and cash equivalents of $70.5 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $34.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Total debt was $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2025, down from $2.91 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.







This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

