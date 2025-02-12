AMERICAN AXLE & MFG HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $AXL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMERICAN AXLE & MFG HOLDINGS ($AXL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,399,105,863 and earnings of -$0.12 per share.
AMERICAN AXLE & MFG HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN AXLE & MFG HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,022,747 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,320,576
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 709,517 shares (-59.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,384,815
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 664,922 shares (+546.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,876,495
- S&T BANK/PA removed 583,574 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,606,487
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 576,064 shares (-7.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,560,075
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 548,860 shares (+31.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,391,954
- NORGES BANK removed 528,989 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,084,005
