American Axle & Manufacturing Prices $2.1 Bln In Senior Notes Due 2032 And 2033

(RTTNews) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. or AAM (AXL) announced that it has priced its offering of $850 million of 6.375% senior secured notes due 2032 and $1.25 billion of 7.750% senior unsecured notes due 2033. The Notes offering is expected to close on 3 October 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to, among other things, finance a portion of the Combination.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.