Markets
AXL

American Axle & Manufacturing Prices $2.1 Bln In Senior Notes Due 2032 And 2033

September 22, 2025 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. or AAM (AXL) announced that it has priced its offering of $850 million of 6.375% senior secured notes due 2032 and $1.25 billion of 7.750% senior unsecured notes due 2033. The Notes offering is expected to close on 3 October 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to, among other things, finance a portion of the Combination.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AXL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.