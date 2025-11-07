American Axle & Manufacturing Narrows FY25 Sales Outlook Range; Q3 Adj. EPS Top Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. or AAM (AXL) said it now expects sales for the full-year 2025 in a range of $5.80 billion to $5.90 billion, narrower than the prior guidance range of $5.75 billion to $5.95 billion.

On average, eight analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $5.86 billion for the year.

The company said the guidance is based on assumption of North American light vehicle production of approximately 15.1 million units, compared to prior forecast range of approximately 14.6 million to 15.1 million units.

