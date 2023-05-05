News & Insights

American Axle & Manufacturing Investing $10 Mln In Global Strategic Mobility

May 05, 2023 — 08:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) announced Friday a $10 million investment in the Global Strategic Mobility Fund (GSMF), a venture capital fund managed by EnerTech Capital.

As a strategic partner, American Axle gains access to EnerTech's vast network of business alliances and emerging technology, all supporting mobility innovation that can help enhance American Axle's products and operations.

American Axle's investment in GSMF provides the company with access to new startup and fully vetted high-tech companies that are advancing automotive technologies in the electrification, connectivity, autonomy and digitization sectors.

This includes exposure to academic research, market intelligence, new business development opportunities and data from public-private coalitions accelerating innovation in the clean mobility space.

RTTNews
