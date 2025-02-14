American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on February 14, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.aam.com/investors

To listen to the call, dial (877) 883-0383 (US) or (412) 902-6506 (International), Access code 0198702.

For a replay call, dial (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International), Access code 2688905.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.