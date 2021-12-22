American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) stock falls 7.2% in past week as five-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. Zooming in on an example, the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) share price dropped 55% in the last half decade. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders.

With the stock having lost 7.2% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Revenue is actually up 1.4% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:AXL Earnings and Revenue Growth December 22nd 2021

We know that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings provided a TSR of 7.1% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 9% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

But note: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

