American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$1.4b, some 12% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$0.33, an impressive 34% ahead of forecasts. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:AXL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

After the latest results, the six analysts covering American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings are now predicting revenues of US$5.39b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings forecast to report a statutory profit of US$1.18 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.38b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.16 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$11.28, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings at US$14.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$7.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 20% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.1% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 12% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

